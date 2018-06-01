Punjab govt distributed Rs18b as Zakat

Staff Reporter

Secretary Zakat and Ushar Punjab Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has said that Rs 18 billion have been distributed as Zakat in the province during the last five years.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said that during the month of Ramadan, Rs 1000 is being distributed as Zakat among 150,000 persons in addition to the routine distribution of funds for them.

He said that biometric system has been launched for distribution of Zakat in Punjab province to ensure transparency.

He said that Zakat and Ushar Department is spending huge amount for welfare of skilled and technically trained people through 24,000 Zakat committees in the province.

He said that the department has launched more than 16 different programmes in this regard.

Hassan Iqbal said that a pilot project has been launched in 18 districts of the province under which an amount of Rs 100,000 is being provided to diploma-holders from vocational institutes for starting their own business.

He said that the registered madrasas have also been granted an amount of Rs 120 million from Zakat fund. The registered trust hospitals have also been granted Rs 500 million. Shaukat Khanum Hospital also got Zakat funds worth Rs 30 million, he added.