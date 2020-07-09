Punjab govt devastates entire system: LHC

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, saying that Punjab government has devastated the entire system, on Thursday suspended the notification of Punjab government wherein judicial powers were delegated to Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

He gave these remarks while presiding over LHC bench during the course of hearing of petition on delegation of judicial powers to commissioners and deputy commissioners in the province.

The petitioner took the plea that separate powers have been devolved to the administration and judiciary under the constitution. But Punjab government has given powers of magistrate to commissioners and deputy commissioners through a notification. The notification by Punjab government on giving powers of magistrate to commissioners and deputy commissioners is in derogation of article 2 (a) and article 9 of the constitution.

He prayed the court to declare this notification of Punjab government on devolving powers of magistrate null and void.

During the hearing of the case the Chief Justice expressed his resentment over delegating judicial powers to commissioners and deputy commissioners by Punjab government.

He remarked “Punjab government has set up stage show in the courts. The government has ruined the entire system. Punjab government is too much fond of enjoying judicial powers. We will issue contempt of court notices to the authorities who have issued and approved the notification.”

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will be sent a notice if the notification gets annulled in case’s final decision, the LHC CJ said.