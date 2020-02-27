Punjab govt dedicated to build healthy community: Yaqoob

The Government of Punjab, which caters to the major chunk of the total population within the country, is dedicated to its vision of building a healthy community with access to affordable and quality facilities for all.

A consultative session was held at the Planning and Development Board to initiate a dialogue that would provide a guide and support to the development of schemes and interventions in the Annual Development Programme.

P&D Board has already circulated the guidelines for formulation of ADP 2020-21 on the policies to form a strategic roadmap for the growth and development of province. The guidelines also indicates timelines for each activity till the approval of Budget.

The Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh chaired the meeting, while addressing to the participants, The Chairman P&D Board instructed all provincials departments to work around the provided guidelines in the allotted time frame. Secretary Planning & Development Imran Sikander Baloch also addressed the consultative session and also discussed the strategic direction for the formulation of ADP 2020-21.

Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary P&D Imran Sikander Baloch, Secretary School Education Mohammad Shehryar Sultan, Secretary HUD & PHED Nadeem Mehboob, Secretary Population Welfare Amir Jaan, All Members P & D Board, Director PERI Dr. Shahid Adil, Senior Chiefs and Chiefs of Sections, eminent officers from all concerned provincial departments attended the session and also recommend innovative strategies to direct the ADP formulation 2020-21