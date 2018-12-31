Punjab govt decides to expand E-Credit scheme

Staff Reporter

Multan

Punjab government Sunday decided to expand ongoing E-Credit scheme to facilitate small growers. According to agriculture department spokesman, in first phase of the scheme, interest free loans was provided to over 300,000 small growers. He informed that Rs 25,000 per acre interest free agriculture loan was being offered to growers for Rabbi crops adding that the provincial government has decided to increase it to Rs 30,000 per acre.

He said that growers could get loan from Akhuwat, National Rural Support Program, Telenor bank and National Bank under E-credit scheme.

