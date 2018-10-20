Punjab govt crackdown on power thieves

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said that the provincial government has decided to start a crackdown on power thieves across the province.

Presiding over a high-level here on Saturday, he said that on the direction of the federal government, national campaign against electricity theft would begin in all districts of Punjab soon.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that in first phase, those stealing electricity from industrial, commercial or high-end domestic connection would be brought to book.

He said that action would be taken against electricity thieves without any discrimination under the federal government’s national campaign against power theft. He mentioned that a comprehensive plan has been devised to make the national drive against power pilferage a success.

The Chief Minister’s task force has been set up at provincial level whereas committees have been formed in divisions and districts, the Chief Secretary said, adding that the task force headed by Secretary Energy will take measure to curb power theft.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that power theft is not a problem of any single province or a specific area. He suggested that there is need to work with national spirit to overcome this menace. He directed the authorities to ensure full support of district administration and police for the national drive against electricity theft. Big fish would be caught firstly, he added.—NNI

