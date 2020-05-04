Punjab govt continues crackdown on wheat smuggling

The Punjab government on Sunday continued its clampdown on smuggling and hoarding of wheat and seized a large number of sacks filled with the commodity in raids in various parts of the province and registered first information reports against alleged smugglers and hoarders.

In line with the government’s efforts to tighten the noose against smugglers and hoarders to avoid any crisis of wheat, the local administration carried out raids in Attock, Chiniot, Piplan, Sadiqabad, Multan, Hafizabad, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin. A bid to smuggle wheat through Indus River was also thwarted and scores of sacks full of grain were taken into custody.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the government would not allow anyone to create an artificial shortage of basic food items by hoarding. Those indulging in such practices in the fasting month of Ramazan are the country’s enemy, he maintained.

He said the Food Department has thus far recovered thousands of sacks of wheat during raids against smuggling and hoarding of the commodity. He expressed the hope that the provincial government will meet its target of wheat procurement.

The minister said smuggling will be dealt with an iron hand as Punjab’s borders with other provinces have been sealed. He maintained it is the government’s foremost priority to ensure smooth supply of wheat and flour across the province.