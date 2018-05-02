Punjab govt ‘condemns’ PML-N lawmakers’ remarks about lady PTI members

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab government has distanced itself from misogynistic remarks issued by PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Tallal Chaudhry against female participants of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally held in Lahore on Sunday.

Sanaullah, while speaking to reporters outside the Punjab Assembly yesterday, made inappropriate comments about the women who attended the rally, saying.

Chaudhry, at a separate press conference, had said: “We don’t ask whose house you [Imran Khan] stay at when you visit London. It is another matter altogether what you do over there.

When it comes to your wife, she remains veiled, but our mothers and sisters are for display?”

After the comments sparked backlash against the PML-N leaders, Punjab Government Spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan condemned the remarks.

“Be it Abid Sher Ali, Rana Sanaullah, Tallal Chaudhry or Imran Khan, I cannot tolerate this as these women are our mothers, sisters and daughters,” Malik said.

“What Rana Sanaullah said was wrong. I condemn that. He should not have said it.

What Tallal said was wrong. I condemn that. He should not have said it,” the spokesperson said while speaking to senior journalist in a TV show. “Irrespective of their political affiliation, [such derogatory language] should not be used against those mothers and sisters who come forward to take part in the political process,” he said.

Despite his condemnation, however, Malik Ahmed Khan shifted blame for the PML-N leaders’ diatribes onto PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying that the language they used was not the culture of the party, but had been introduced by Khan.