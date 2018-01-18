Punjab Govt to complete sports projects worth Rs18bln: Hanif Abbasi

Rawalpindi

Punjab government would complete various sports projects being constructed in different districts of the province at the cost of Rs18 billion by end of April said Chair-man, Steering Committee Sport Sector Development Punjab, Hanif Abbasi.

Addressing the participants here on Wednesday after performing ground breaking ceremony of first women Astro Turf Hockey ground at Viqar un Nisa Post Graduate College he said, the project, first of its kind would be completed by March 31 at a cost of Rs45 million. Astro Turf would be imported from Holland. Such facility is not available in any school or college of the country, he added.

Hanif Abbasi said that the Punjab government is utilizing maximum available resources to facilitate the citizens besides constructing sports facilities in schools, colleges and on available government land so that the energies of male and female students could be channelized in a constructive way and right direction.

A new tube well would be installed in the college to ensure sprinkling on the Astro Turf, he said adding, an indoor gym would also be built within the college premises and completed till Mar 31, he said adding, a hostel for the college would be constructed during next financial year.

Hanif Abbasi said, co-curricular activities play a vital role in the growth and development of the students. He said, Rawalpindi has been made number one city in the province particularly in sports, education and health sectors. Best cleanliness arrangements have been made for Rawalpindi, he added.

He said, people were facing severe power load-shedding upto 18 hours in 2013, but, due to prudent policies and earnest efforts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, there would not no load-shedding this year as mega power projects either completed or near completion and would be generating nearly 5000 megawatt extra electricity this year.

The Chairman said playgrounds including cricket and hockey were prepared in colleges of Rawalpindi including a big ground which has flood light facility. Several development projects of education and health sectors were completed, he added.—APP