Punjab govt committed to restore confidence of investors: Aslam

Punjab Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday said Punjab government has accepted the challenge to offset looming economic crisis besides reviving the industrial sector and restoring the confidence of investors, while generating new jobs to 10 million unemployed youths through skill development programmes.

He expressed these views while visiting 3-day mega “Interiors Pakistan” exhibition on its second day. He said that the government would take all available resources to boost small and medium business in the province on top priority. “Poverty has been swelling in the country and the only solution to control inflation is to flush out rampant corruption by taking draconian action against those indulged in corrupt practices,” he added. He said that Pakistan had the talent but lacked the skills. “Our government’s main focus will be on skill development so that the Pakistani people can perform their best not only for their own country but also in foreign countries,” he said.

Mian Aslam said that Punjab Small Industries Corporation has developed three categories for soft loaning. He said that TEVTA is being revamped and technical education is being brought under one umbrella. He said that currently new investors have to correspond with 26 different provincial and 19 federal departments to setup their units. “However, the Punjab government is actively considering a proposal to bring all these departments under one roof in a bid to further improve ‘ease of doing business’,” he shared.

Appreciating the role of PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq for promoting of furniture sector through organizing world class Interiors Pakistan exhibitions in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad assured him that furniture sector will be promoted in Punjab which will help to increase exports besides generating employment opportunities and in this regard Punjab government is ready to provide ever possible relief to the business community in duties and taxes.

He also sought recommendations from PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq to make the system more efficient, workable and result-oriented. Mian Kashif Ashfaq apprised the minister of issues and challenges small and medium business community are facing especially those who are running furniture business inside the country.

“The government should give financial help to furniture makers in Pakistan to visit international markets which will provide them ample chances to explore new avenues by sharing vision and expertise for the formulation of future policies, economic studies, sectors and project specific reports besides promotional efforts,” he added. Later Mian Aslam Iqbal visited stalls and appreciated world class furniture products displayed there.

