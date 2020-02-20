Punjab govt committed to gender mainstreaming

DFID-funded Sub-National Governance Programme held an introductory session with key stakeholders on gender mainstreaming and inclusion for its innovation challenge fund and action research at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Gender Mainstreaming Standing Committee Punjab Assembly Chairperson Ms Uzma Kardar chaired the session along with Sarah Aslam, Secretary Labour Punjab, Omar Mukhtar, DFID governance advisor and Usman Chaudhry PTL SNG, Members of Punjab assembly, representatives from private sector, tech entrepreneurs, government departments and development partners attended the session.

In her welcome note Uzma Kardar said that Punjab government has shown immense commitment to gender mainstreaming and with the support of development partners like DFID the agenda can be achieved.

She welcomed innovative ideas for inclusion through the SNG Innovation Challenge Fund.

Usman Khan, Lead SNG Innovation said that the programme through a very transparent process of application, selection and grant management will offer grants to successful applicants for piloting their projects which the government can later scale up for higher impact.

Uzma Kardar opined that with the academia, private sector, development and government coming together and working on Innovation for transparency, accountability and inclusion fits well into the agenda of the PTI government and will empower women socially, economically and politically.