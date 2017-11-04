Punjab govt committed to provide excellent healthcare to masses: Kh. Salman Rafique

LAHORE : Punjab government delegation headed by Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique held successful road show at DEIK (Foreign Economic Relations Board) Turkey which was attended by Atilla D. Yerlikaya, Dr. Cihan Genco Cetinkanat, Dr Hasan Kus, Deik Public Private Partnership (PPP) Committee apart from renowned health specialists and businessmen.

While speaking to the participants, Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated Punjab government’s commitment to provide excellent healthcare under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah gave a detailed presentation to the delegates and highlighted the reform agenda being pursued by the Specialized HealthCare & Medical Education Department. Najam Shah while speaking re-emphasized the need to steer the health system in partnership with the private sector.

Zaheer Abbas Malik CEO PHIMC Punjab Health Initiative Management Company which is executing the PPP initiative on behalf of the Government of the Punjab (PHIMC) also made a detailed presentation to the forum highlighting the salient features of the project “Setting up minimum 500 beds hospital at Johar Town under Public Private Partnership”. The delegates showed great interest in the investment opportunities in Pakistan particularly while in health and Punjab more specifically.

Currently a 5-member delegation from government of the Punjab is visiting Turkey to conduct road shows for the PPP project. This is a very lucrative project in terms of investment and the Government has shown its utmost commitment to embark upon new era of development of health infrastructure through PPP Projects. The current project would be followed initially tertiary care hospitals at Divisional Headquarter and later on in districts under different PPP modes, the Secretary SH&ME added.

Originally published by INP