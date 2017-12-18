Punjab govt commited to people’s welfare

Ather Ali Khan

SPEED, quality and transparency is the hallmark of the Punjab Government. During its last four and half years Punjab Government left no stone unturned for the welfare of the people and uplift of the province. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan’s population is more than 215 million, and Punjab’s population is more than the populations of other provinces put together. It is, therefore, an uphill task to provide basic facilities to more than 100 million people, and CM Punjab has come out with flying colours.

Punjab Government under the guidance of Chief Minister has taken measures in every sector to improve living conditions of the people. Shahbaz Sharif is committed to ensure basic human rights including education, health, communications and other sectors. Last month, he presided over a session of Board of Directors of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute and Research Centre (PKLTI). All projects were reviewed for their progress in the meeting. CM Punjab and all other high officials including Board of Directors of PKLTI discussed all-important matters relating to the project. This centre is basically meant to serve humanity, which is exemplary and all patients of kidney as well as liver will be treated. The hospital will be associated with 36 districts of Punjab and all critical patients will be referred to there and will be admitted and provided best free treatment for deserving patients in the institute.

In August 2017, the Chief Minister had announced provision of 100 percent free treatment to the patients visiting Hepatitis Filter Clinic and said that earlier, only poor and deserving patients were provided free treatment in the clinic but he announced that this facility would be available to all the patients coming to the clinic. He also announced setting up of Hepatitis Filter Clinics in every district of the province and said that these 36 Hepatitis Filter Clinics will start functioning by the end of this year. Punjab government is working round the clock on state-of-the-art Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute & Research Centre from its own resources and this 16 billion rupees’ project will provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the liver and kidney patients. Renowned doctors and specialists have been hired to man the institute with a view to give the best medical facilities to the patients.

In July 2017, Minister Primary and Secondary Health Imran Nazir inaugurated the supply of medicine to hepatitis patients through courier by delivering the first parcel to a female patient in Shahdra. Now medicines would be delivered to 83,000 registered hepatitis patients at their doorsteps every month through TCS. The department would pay the delivery charges to the courier company. An SMS would be sent at the mobile phone of the patient for monthly check up at nearby government hospital. This system would help eradicate the complaints regarding pilferage of costly medicines. The data of patients and record of medicines’ delivery would be maintained online and third-party validation would also be carried out for transparency. One does not need to be an expert to understand that quality of life is directly linked to the social profile of the country i.e. education, health, population welfare, nutrition and access to clean drinking water and sanitation.

The nation has witnessed various programs in the past aimed at improving the key social indicators, which was due to the decades’ neglect that Pakistan is rated as one of the least developed countries of the world so far as social profile is considered. Since the time Shahbaz Sharif is at the helm he has taken measures to improve these sectors, as he realizes that improved education, skill development and health contributes to greater productivity and reduces the healthcare burden on economy. Provision of adequate primary and secondary health care has gained more importance with increase in incidence of poverty. Our leaders in the past have remained indifferent to the problems of the hapless millions for whom it is difficult to keep their body and soul together. It is in this context that Mian Shahbaz Sharif has more than once said that if steps are not taken to ensure socio-economic justice in the society, there could be a bloody revolution in the country.

In education sector, Punjab government has taken steps in primary education to higher education, but it is not possible to recount those achievements in this limited space. There is a perception that if the opulent classes do not share their prosperity with the indigent, they will have to share misery with the latter, there would be chaos and anarchy and they may perhaps lose everything. It is possible that he was trying to draw ruling elite’s attention to the writing on the wall, and appealed to politicos, judiciary and other institutions to ensure socio-economic justice in the society. True enough that spiralling inflation, widespread unemployment, rising poverty, deteriorating law and order situation are ingredients to create a stir, but revolutionary changes can take place only when conscious efforts are made by credible and visionary leadership like Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.