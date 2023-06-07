Punjab govt approves 12 names for civil awards 2023

LAHORE – Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday approved 12 names for civil awards, reported 24NewsHD TV.

As per the details, the cabinet wing has sent these names to the federal government for final approval.

According to the report, Sohail Warraich, Wasif Nagi, Muhammad Arif Najmi, Abbas Tabish, Bilal Lashari, Farkhanda Bokhari, Anwar Masood, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, Sharif Tahir, Zaman Anwar, and Shajar Abbas are among those whose names have been approved by the cabinet wing.

If the federal government approves these names, the President of Pakistan will confer civil awards on 14th August 2023.