Punjab govt announces public holidays for Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – The provincial administration in Punjab announced public holidays from April 21-25 on account of Eid ul Fitr.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Punjab said “In pursuance of Cabinet Division, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Pakistan’s Press Release, it is notified for general information that 21st to 25th April, 2023 (Friday to Tuesday), will be Public Holidays, in Punjab, for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Punjab announces the holidays, a day after the federal government announced a five-day holiday.

Earlier, Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the nation this year on Saturday, April 22.

Mufti said the birth of the moon is expected to take place on April 20 at 9:13 am local time, and added that the age of the crescent at sunset will be less than 10 hours on the evening of 29th Ramadan. A new moon has to be at least 19 hours at the time of sunset [at the place of observation] to be sighted.

He said the weather is expected to be clear in all most areas of Pakistan and cited very thin chances of a moon sighting on the eve of April 20. The South Asian nation is expected to observe 30 days of fasting this year.

Eidul Fitr is one of the two major Islamic festivals that marks the culmination of the Holy Month of Ramadan, during which Muslims all over the world observe fast, and pray.