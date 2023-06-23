LAHORE – The provincial government of Punjab has announced four public holidays from June 28 to July 1 for Eid ul Adha, the two major Islamic festivals in a year.

A notification has also been issued in this regard that cited offices operating on a 5-day workweek will observe holidays from June 28 to June 30.

It also mentioned that holidays for offices that operate on a 6-day workweek will be from June 28 to July 1.

The caretaker government maintained that all arrangement ensures that public sector employees working longer hours also have sufficient time to observe the religious festival.

The federal government has extended the two-day holiday, it had announced on the occasion of Eidul Azha by a day. Days after announcing two holidays on the Feast of Sacrifice, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has decided to extend holidays from June 28 (Wednesday).

As per the previous order, the offices that are observing five days working a week will avail Eid holidays from June 29 and June 30 (Thursday and Friday), and the offices that are working 6 days a week will enjoy the holidays from June 29 to 1 July.