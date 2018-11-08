Punjab govt-ANF agree for elimination of narcotics

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Force Commander Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab Brig. Khalid Mahmood Goraya called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here today. During the meeting, both agreed to continue different measures for the elimination of narcotics in an organized manner.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that elements involved in the heinous trade of narcotics are killers of the humanity. He said that elements involved in narcotics trade will be brought to justice and indiscriminate crackdown against the selling of narcotics will be continued in the province of Punjab.

Those involved in selling narcotics outside the educational institutions will be sent to jails, he said. He made it clear that indiscriminate action will be continued against those selling narcotics to the youth. The Chief Minister proposed that seminars should be organized in educational institutions to save the youth from the narcotics. Ban is imposed on smoking and use of narcotics in the educational institutions as provision of conducive atmosphere to the students is our responsibility. That is why; government is following a policy of zero-tolerance for the eradication of narcotics in educational institutions.

Usman Buzdar maintained that speedy steps are required to eliminate this menace and added that collective efforts are needed to establish a society free from narcotics. He said that awareness campaign will be continued to sensitize the people about the negative effects of use of narcotics. Chief Minister said that line departments are working in an organized manner to help establish a society free from drugs and ANF is playing an effective role in this regard. We will jointly work to eliminate the menace of drugs, he added. He said that role of ANF in overcoming the smuggling of drugs is praiseworthy.

The anti-narcotics wing of Excise Department will be made further effective and cooperation of ANF will also solicited in this regard. Similarly, organized efforts are needed to rehabilitate the addicts, the Chief Minister concluded.

