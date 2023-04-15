Punjab Govt allows prisoners to perform prayers in congregation

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has allowed prisoners to perform Fajr and Maghrib prayers in congregation, provision the video call facility and establishing the waiting areas.

According to the media reports, a meeting was held regarding prison reforms under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that philanthropists and Punjab government will pay the fine of seventy-one prisoners so that they may celebrate Eid with their families.

The meeting also allowed prisoners to do different courses under TEVTA to make them skillful and useful citizens.

The meeting was told about the establishment of model waiting and meeting areas in five model penitentiaries, as well as the offering of TEVTA courses in 10 other prisons.

The installation of CCTV cameras in 28 prisons has been completed, with plans to install them in 15 more slammers. A control room has also been set up in the IG office to monitor the facilities 24/7.

It was noted that the implementation of video link trials would eliminate the need to transport prisoners to courts. Additionally, open-air gyms have been established in nine prisons, and medical equipment worth Rs 400 million will be purchased for prison hospitals. ACS (Home), secretary finance, IG prisons. chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to deliberate on the matters about the Government Central Model School (GCMS) in Lahore.

During the meeting, it was decided to grant the school the status of a centre of excellence. As part of this initiative, the school will admit only the best students and a three-member committee has been formed to develop the admission criteria.

The committee will comprise the chairman of the BISE Lahore, the commissioner of Lahore, and the secretary of the school education department.

They will work together to devise an admission test procedure that will ensure that only the most qualified students are admitted to the GCMS.

Successful students will be given admission and a special package. The CM stated that experts would be approached to revamp the historic school building and devise a procedure for conducting O-Level and A-Level classes.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Dr Jawad Akram, Adviser Wahab Riaz, the commissioner of Lahore, the secretaries of finance, school, and C&W depts, the MD of Punjab Daanish Schools & Centers of Excellence Authority, the chairman of the BISE Lahore, and others.