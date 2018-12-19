Punjab govt allows Basant celebrations

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has informed that a meeting led by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar today has decided to celebrate the Basant festival in the provincial metropolis during second week of February, 2019. He said that Basant is such a festival which reflects Punjab culture in true letter and spirit, however, it was banned due to some negative aspects in the past which had caused human loss and damage to the public property.

The Minister was addressing the crowded press conference held in connection with Basant at Alhamra Arts Council today which was attended amongst others by Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmed Butt, Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Athar Ali Khan and Additional Secretary Culture Akhter Abbas. Fayaz Chohan said that Basant is a cultural, social and traditional festival which has nothing to do with any religion.

“In order to celebrate this festival in a befitting manner and to review its negative aspects” the committee comprising 8 members has been constituted under the chairmanship of Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat. Minister Information and Culture, IG Punjab, Secretary Information as well as other members of civil society and media are its members. The committee after reviewing all aspects of the festival would submit its recommendations to Punjab Chief Minister within 8 days who would decide in principle to celebrate this festival in the light of committee’s recommendations.

In the meanwhile, the Minister expressed joy over the recent decision taken by British Airways for resumption of its flight operations in Pakistan which reflected its confidence over the policies as well as leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This decision by British Airways also reflects that the country is driving towards peace and stability, the Minister added.

