Punjab govt against giving permission to Multan rally

Observer Report

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday chaired a meeting of senior ministers and bureaucrats to devise a strategy regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering on November 30, where it was decided against allowing the opposition parties to hold the event.

The sources having knowledge of the proceedings of the meeting said that it emerged during the discussion that Multan has a positivity ratio of 12 percent, most in the Punjab province.

“No one should be allowed to become a source of spreading the deadly infection,” the meeting agreed.

It was further briefed during the meeting that arrests made in Multan were not for violating Covid-19 SOPs but rather for taking the law into hand by the activists of the opposition parties.

The district administration and police were directed to take action against anyone violating Covid-19 SOPs, the sources said while detailing the decisions made during the meeting and added that the positivity ratio in Punjab has witnessed a sharp spike after PDM-led Gujranwala public gathering.