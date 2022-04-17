Punjab Governor removed from post, Umar Cheema denies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, by using his discretionary powers, on Sunday removed Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema from his post and in this regard a summary has been sent to President Arif Alvi for the removal of Governor Punjab.

The Punjab Governor has refused to take oath from the newly elected Chief Minister of the province Hamza Shehbaz terming his election controversial after ruckus in the Punjab Assembly on the voting day.

The news was also confirmed by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

When Governor Cheema was asked to confirm the story, he said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has “no right to remove him from office.”

“PM has no right to remove me, he sends a summary to the president. I am holding this office with the pleasure of the president and until the president does not notify this, I will continue to hold this office,” said Governor Cheema.

Addressing media, Sarfraz Cheema said as per the constitution, to remove him from the governorship, the Prime Minister will send the summary and then the President will notify.

To a query about holding the oath-taking ceremony of Hamza Shehbaz said it has been delayed and he will decide whether to administer the oath to Hamza or not after consultation with legal experts on the report received from the Secretary of Punjab Assembly.

Cheema said that whatever happened in the Punjab Assembly was shameful, reprehensible and unfortunate. He said the respected MPAs were tortured which is condemnable.

Meanwhile, taking action on the pandemonium in Punjab Assembly on the eve of voting for the chief ministership, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has suspended the assembly’s Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Coordination Inayat Ullah Lak, Special Secretary Amir Habib and Chief Security Officer Sardar Akbar Nasir.

The deputy speaker also issued show-cause notices and sought an explanation from the suspended officers on the matter of ruckus in the Punjab Assembly.

Further, the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker on Sunday withdrew his earlier order regarding convening of provincial assembly session today (Monday) that was summoned to hold voting on the no-confidence motion against speaker.

Newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has also announced his plan to hold an inquiry into the Punjab Assembly brawl in which the lawmakers attacked deputy speaker and Speaker Pervaiz Elahi.