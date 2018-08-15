Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana tenders resignation

LAHORE : Senator Malik Rafique Rajwana on Wednesday stepped down from his post of Punjab Governor.

He made the announcement during an address in High Court bar.

“The leadership gave me the post after complete confidence and I tried to meet their trust. This bar is my home and today I have returned to it. I started my career from black coat and re-worn it again.

The PML-N government appointed Rajwana as Punjab Governor in May 2015, nearly after three months of the resignation of Chaudhry Sarwar.

Sarwar, who joined PTI soon after his resignation, has now been selected for the seat of Punjab Governor by the party.

