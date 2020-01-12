Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan

Indian rulers, army triggering false agenda against Pakistan

retains one of the best armies of the world, and eve ry inch of the country’s boundary shall be defended.

Indian Army Chief was hurling threats to Pakistan in a bid to divert world’s attention from the anarchy in blazing India. Any misadventure by India will be reciprocated in such a manner to be remembered by its generations to come. ‘220 million people of Pakistan are standing beside Pakistan Army and other security agencies and every Pakistani is always ready to render any sort of sacrifice in defense of frontiers of the motherland’.

In his reaction on anti-Pakistan statement by Indian Army chief on Sunday, the governor said that Pakistan retains world’s best army having capability and courage to crush the enemy on any front. Controversial Citizenship Act has ignited flames in India, which frightened Indian rulers and army, who in a bid to hoodwink their nation were triggering new false agenda against Pakistan every day, and now Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane’s threats were also part of Indian government plan to befool its people.

The coward Indian Army, which imposed curfew in occupied Kashmir for 161 days while scared by Kashmiris freedom movement, can never dare to even think of any aggression against Pakistan. ‘If it resorts to any such act, it will be reciprocated by Pakistan Army and Pakistani people in such a betting manner to be remembered by coming Indian generations, as we better knew how to safeguard every inch of our country.

Regarding expression of grave concerns by US Acting Assistant Secretary Alice G. Wells over arrest of Kashmiri political leadership, suspension of internet services and other restrictions in occupied Kashmir, he reiterated, ‘We from the day first are stressing upon United Nations Organization (UNO) and other international institutions to play their role to stop Indian atrocities and settle down Kashmir issue so that durable peace in the region can be restored, and as long as Indian aggressions are continued, regional peace, prosperity and development are impossible’.