Punjab Governor inaugurates Kazakhstan House

Inauguration of Kazakhstan house was done by governor Punjab Baligh ur Rahman, While honorary Consulate General Rao Javed and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, honorary consulate general Rao Javed said it will create more opportunities for the business aspect as well as for student to expand and strengthen the relationship between two countries. Furthermore, he thanked to the all Superiors of Pakistan Government for their support to establish Kazakhstan House in Lahore.

He believes that this will be a new beginning for both countries and will flourish business among them.

Yerzhan kistafin Kazakhstan ambassador to Pakistan addressed and expressed his gratitude to the host country; he also shared future plans with brotherly country.

He cited, Kazakhstan house is formed to assist and guider our Pakistani bothers regarding visa procedure and policies also he mentioned soon the direct flights will be launched in the middle of June, 2023. And he assured to strengthen relationship with Pakistan by every passing day.

Governor Punjab expressed his views about the opening of Kazakhstan house and added that Kazakhstan will provide education support to our country, and this step will lead two brotherly countries to strengthen relationship and sharing strategic development between them.

Moreover, doctor Allah baksh malik, Khadim Hussain, Sohail Zia Butt and president hall road Ittefaq group Haji Nawab Pappu also graced the occasion.