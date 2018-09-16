Punjab Governor House opens door for general public in Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab Governor House on Sunday opened its doors as picnic for general public for one day in a week.

A large number of families gathered outside the Kashmir Road Gate to enter the Governor House after security checkup.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in a Tweet said: “Governor’s House in Lahore will be opened for public every Sunday (10 am – 6 pm). Our government is fulfilling promises made with the people of Pakistan.”

Speaking to a private TV channel, a spokesperson of the Punjab Governor said any citizen, along with his family, can visit the Governor’s House by showing his Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) at the main entrance.

He said this step is in line with the decision of PTI Government.

He said that initially some specific areas, like lake, lawns, and hill are opened for public.

Responding to a question, he said special security arrangements have been made to protect the historic building. It is happening for the first time in the Punjab Governor’s House history that the premises are opened for the general public.

Earlier, former Punjab Governor Mian Muhammd Azhar opened Governor’s House’s gates for school children, college and university students in the 1990s. During his tenure, over 20,000 students visited the Governor’s House and this tradition is continued till today.

The PTI government has already opened gates of the Murree Government House and Sindh Governor House for the public.

