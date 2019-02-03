Punjab Governor, CM call on PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss ongoing political scenario of the province.

PM Imran Khan arrived at Chief Minister House where CM Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar held meeting to discuss important matters.

Sources said that the prominent personalities discussed matter relating to resignation tendered by Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Ammar Yasir.

CM Buzdar apprised PM Khan that he went to meet Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to resolve the issue but the Speaker Punjab Assembly replied to hold discussions with top leadership.

CM Buzdar also briefed the Prime Minister regarding progress in Sahiwal incident.—INP

