Punjab government to promote telemedicine: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that telemedicine will be promoted by utilizing latest information and communication technologies. As a result of it, patients from far-flung areas could consult their specialist doctors. He added that a pilot project of telemedicine will be started in DG Khan and Taunsa Sharif soon to help benefit the people belonging to the tribal areas. After the success of the pilot project, scope of this facility will be extended to other cities as well.

He disclosed this while talking to the people belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan and other cities of the province at Arfa Karim Technology Park. Talking to them, Chief Minister said that youth of deprived and backward areas will be provided employment opportunities through dexterous use of IT.

He pointed out that vast opportunities of progress and employment exists in the field of IT. Youth will be given necessary trainings about running IT based businesses in technology incubation centers.

They will, thus, be able to earn the livelihood through freelancing, he added. Along with it, E-Khidmat Centers, E-Rozgar Centers and E-Earn Centers will also be established in remote areas for facilitating the people living there. He disclosed that establishment of special economic zone and IT University’s sub-campus in DG Khan will be reviewed as well.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at AKTP in which CPEC related projects and development schemes for future were reviewed. Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that special economic zones will be set up to help change the destiny of the people. Investors will be given incentives in SEZs as we want to make Punjab province the center of trade and economic activities.

Establishment of a mini-dam in Taunsa Sharif will be examined to store the gushing waters of hill-torrents of the area. Similarly, completion of Multan Nishtar-II project and cancer hospital for DG Khan is also under consideration. He reiterated his commitment that Punjab government will bring a revolution of information technology in DG Khan and other backward areas of the province. We also welcome Chinese investment in social sector of the province, he added.

