Punjab Government takes steps to promote agri sector

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture Punjab has said that Government of Punjab has taken revolutionary steps for Agriculture sector uplift. He says that growth rate of Agriculture Sector was 0.27% when Chief Minister of Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif announced “Khadim-E-Punjab Kissan Package” which infused fresh blood into the dead veins of agriculture sector of Punjab.

Agriculture sector increased up to 3.46% in a one year which is matchless example in the world. Recently, Agriculture Sector is growing @ 5.75% and by the end of the year it will be up to 6%.

Under the banner of Kahdim-e-Punjab Kissan Package, Government of Punjab distributed interest free loans for the first time in history of Pakistan. E-Credit scheme was born under this package and un till now more than 2 lakh 50 thousand farmers have received loan.

A first of its kind program in the Asia-Pacific region, CAPP-Connected Agriculture Platform Punjab program launched also under the banner of Khadim-E-Punjab Kissan Package for the benefit of farming community. CAPP is all about digitizing the small/landless farmer community to make them well connected, well aware, and in control of their farming workflow.

Government of Punjab is striving hard, in accordance of vision of Chief Minister, Punjab to make this sector modernized and equipped with latest technology in the interest of farming community.

Under this scheme, during initial stage 110,000 smart phones will be distributed among registered farmers of Kissan Package and during next stage all registered farmers will get this smart phone which will be equipped with special apps that help farmers to interact with agriculture experts for taking advice regarding improvement in crops, know the weather condition in real time and see videos about latest production technology of crops, know about crop calendar etc.

Moreover, for improvement of cotton production, Government of Punjab is also going to provide subsidy on improved varieties of cotton. Under this subsidy scheme registered farmers of kissan packagea and will get bags of approved varieties of cotton and after un-sealing the bag they will get subsidy voucher of Rs.700/- per cotton bag.

Secretary Agriculture also tells factual position of water availability and says that last year we were facing 40% of water scarcity but during this year its upto 60%. So, Farmers are advised to utilize water wisely.

He further said that government agricultural farms comprised of thousands acre land in Punjab so need of time is to manage with aim to improve living standard of the people through increased farm income.