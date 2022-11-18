Punjab Government bans “Joyland”

Lahore: The Punjab government has decided to forbid the exhibition of Saim Siddiq’s film “Joyland,” within 24 hours after the federal government agreed to lift the ban, according to local media.

According to the letter delivered to Sarmad Sultan Khoosat by the Punjab Information and Culture Department on November 17, the “Joyland” team is not permitted to screen their movie within the boundaries of Punjab province until further notice by the Punjabi government.

According to the notice and the law, the government is permitted to request the record of any procedures about any film that may be pending before or have been determined by the board at any time. Without giving notice to the party who requested certification of the film or to whom a certificate in respect of the film has been provided to the distributor or exhibitor of the film, conduct the necessary investigation into the situation and make the appropriate order in relation to it.

The government may order that a movie or group of movies for which a certificate has been issued under the Motion Pictures Ordinance or the Censorship of Films Act, 1963, (XVIII of 1963), be regarded as uncertified movies, according to the second section.