Punjab Government all set to create history

The Punjab government is ready to create history in Pakistan’s transport sector, as the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) in Lahore will officially begin its test run today. It is 27.12 Kilometers long project, which will start from Ali Town and will end at Dera Gujran. The time on the mentioned distance route previously took 2.5 hours, and with completion of this great project this time is now reduced to 45 minutes.

Test run of Orange Line Metro Train tomorrow is a milestone towards the completion of the project.. It marks the start of a new era of the public transport system in Pakistan. Will ease mobility of our students, women, labourers, businessmen etc.#MetroTrainChalayGi InshaAllah! pic.twitter.com/slkPLu4RT5 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 15, 2018

The salient feature of this project is its super comfort, and the passengers will get a great air-conditioned transport facility in an affordable price. This project is specifically designed to reduce the environmental pollution, and solving transport issues and traffic problems of the city.

The Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) indisputably will upgrade Lahore to the level of a modern metropolis with world-class infrastructure, and it is estimated to carry around 250, 000 passengers on daily basis. This amount of passengers by 2025 is expected to increase around 500, 000 on daily basis, and the OLMT is already designed in a manner to cater this increase.

It is important to mention that the project got a 22 month delay in the judicial process. However, the Punjab government deserves a huge round of applause to have managed to complete this project in time despite the time loss. Great significance of this project is that it will bridge the gap between elite and the poor, and the main beneficiares of this facility would be students, teachers, doctors, women and old people.

Apart from this, a group of people placed agitation and dharnas against this project, and unfortunately, they were those who themselves belonged to an elite class, and do not realize the transport issues of a common person that now will be very much resolved with this great project.