Punjab Gov: PM sends second summary to President

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday sent the second summary to President Arif Alvi regarding the appointment of Governor of Punjab.

The Prime Minister mentioned in the second summary that Baligh-ur-Rehman is the right person for the post of Punjab Governor. Prior to it, the President had refused to accept PM’s advice.

Meanwhile, the President is bound to confirm the appointment of Baligh-ur-Rehman by May 31. If the President does not agree, the advice of the PM will automatically apply.

On June 1, the government will issue a notification for the appointment of Baligh-ur-Rehman as Governor of Punjab.