Punjab golf championship to get under way today

Lahore

The 37th edition of the Punjab Open Golf Championship will be teed off here on Wednesday at the elaborate and ideal golf arena of Pakistan, the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course.

This was stated by Brig. (Retd) Sikander Hayat, Secretary, Defence Raya at a briefing at the Defence Raya Golf Club. Spelling out other details of the Punjab Open Golf Championship ,Brig Sikander Hayat highlighted that the championship which is supported and endorsed by Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank, Askari Bank and DHA will be contested over five days.

He further explained that the first two days, are earmarked for ladies, who compete over 36 holes and on March 22 the Senior professionals, over 50 years of age, the junior professionals, less than 23 years of age and the senior amateurs, over 55 years of age will fight it out for a much sought after place amongst the top performers.

And on Thursday, another happening is that Brig Sajid Khokhar, Administartor, DHA, will hit the opening golf shot early in the morning.

From Friday (March 23) the championship will be taken over by the professional golfers of Pakistan who will become a part of the prestigious encounter for lucrative prize money of two million rupees and their competition will be over three days.—Agencies