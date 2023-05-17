Punjab gives 24-hour ultimatum to PTI to hand over ‘terrorists hiding in Zaman Park’

LAHORE – Punjab caretaker government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying over scores of protestors – who attacked army installations after Imran Khan’s arrest – were present inside Zaman Park.

The interim information minister Amir Mir these remarks during a press conference in which he called PTI a non-state element.

He gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Imran Khan-led party to hand over ‘terrorists hiding in Zaman Park’. He claimed that culprits who were on a rampage and attacked Lahore Corps Commander House and sensitive installation are inside the famous residence of the former prime minister.

The minister alleged that the handlers of the May 9 attack were in contact with the goons and were giving them directions. Amir Mir mentioned to made arsonists an example so no one would dare to do the same in the future.

Firing a fresh salvo at PTI chairman, Mir said Imran Khan constantly insulted the army and its leadership and now his party put his threats into practice. He added that PTI workers were incited to attack military installations.

Mir made these remarks days after the country’s top military brass decided that perpetrators, planners, and executors of such attacks would be tried under Pakistani laws, including the Army Act and the Official Secret Act.

Imran hits back at agencies for attacking military installations under London plan

As the country’s top civil and military leadership come down hard on the former ruling party, PTI chief also increased his criticism of the military establishment, alleging that armed personnel who committed arson against his arrest were planted by agencies men.

Imran called for an independent inquiry, saying his rivals hatched another plan, and I am letting everyone know.