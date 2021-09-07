Punjab gets new IGP, Chief Secretary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of new Punjab Inspector General of Police and Chief Secretary.

Former federal finance secretary Dr Kamran Ali Afzal will replace Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Punjab Safe Cities Authority Director General Additional IG Rao Sardar will replace IGP Inam Ghani.

The sources said that the prime minister has given initial approval for the appointment of both the officers. It added that the decision was taken during the meeting between the premier and the Punjab chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Establishment Division will issue a notification for the new chief