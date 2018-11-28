Punjab Games next year in Lahore: DG SBP

Lahore

Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is planning to hold the Punjab Games next year to play its due role in promotion of sports in the province. He said this while addressing the Unique Group of Schools Sports Gala at Punjab Stadium on here Wednesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and a large number of young students, Unique Group officials and parents were also present th DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar distributed prizes among the top performers of the event.

Nadeem Sarwar said importance of sports has increased in the present day life. —APP

