Punjab forms committee to promote austerity: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that continuous work would be done to achieve the goal of establishment of a new Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Punjab would take the lead with regard to implementation of 100-day plan of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister said that improvement of government hospitals’ emergencies, provision of free medicines and launch of Insaf Health Cards were part of the plan and necessary steps were also being taken to introduce reforms in Punjab Police on the pattern of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police.

He said that a roadmap would be designed to ensure provision of clean drinking water to every citizen in the province.

Similarly, provision of employment opportunities to jobless, promotion of skill-based education, own roof for the homeless and development of backward areas were part of the government priorities, he added.

He said that the government was focused on the agenda of national development and prosperity and promotion of good governance at every tier.

“Merit, transparency, simplicity and austerity are our strong commitments and the PTI leadership has set an example in this regard.

“That is why, a committee has been constituted to promote austerity and curtail unnecessary expenditures in Punjab,” he added.

Usman Buzdar said that every possible effort would be made to materialise the dream of a new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and solid steps would be taken for public welfare in line with the vision of Imran Khan. “We will work very hard to implement the 100-day agenda and the fruit of our hard work will soon be visible to people,” he said.

The CM said that progress on implementation of 100-day agenda would be monitored because “we are fully committed to fulfilling the promises made with the people during elections. Public service is our vision and the promise of social change will be fulfilled by improving the quality of life of people,” concluded the chief minister.

