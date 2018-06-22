Punjab Finance Minister lauds PRA efforts for revenue collection

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The successful travel from July 2012 with the target of 33.9 billion rupees till the achievement of Rs. 100.302 billion rupees till May 2018 as revenue collection is a remarkable success of Punjab Revenue Authority. From holding of tax day to junior and senior internship programs, establishment of implement tribunal, E-courts, Tax Clinic, Rims, Amanat Scheme and expansion of tax net programs are not only the cause of good name for the institution but also an increase in the awareness regarding tax at public level has also been seen due to which a new tax culture has been progressing.

In 2013 during interim government, proposal for the establishment of district offices of PRA was launched and now again it is our effort to develop such rules which could cause reforms in the departments. It is an important issue to regularize the employees however shall try my best to solve the issue.

These views were expressed by Caretaker Minister for Finance Zia Haider Rizvi in a review meeting at central office of PRA, here on Thursday. Member Policy Zain-ul-Abideen Sahi and Additional Commissioner Aman Anwar Qidwai were also present in the meeting.

The Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority while briefing the Minister regarding last six years performance of the authority said that Punjab Revenue Authority has established five divisional headquarters in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan and it will soon set up its district offices in Sargodha, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.

Moreover, Punjab Revenue Authority is also opening its office at Murree soon so that the process of expansion in tax net may further be accelerated. The matters regarding disputes between PRA and Federal Board of Revenue and steps regarding further reforms in the system were also discussed in the meeting. The Minister directed the concerned officers to initiate dialogues with the transporters regarding delivery of raw material by the citizens and Punjab Revenue Authority and appreciated the proposal of blue sky thinking and filing of returns before distribution. All divisional officers of PRA and member appeal Ali Mansoor also participated in the meeting through video link and informed the Minister regarding his individual achievements. The Minister Finance lauded the efforts of PRA head Raheel Siddiqui for his efforts and ensured complete cooperation by the caretaker government to Chairman PRA.