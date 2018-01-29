Punjab Finance Minister calls for investment on research, dev

Lahore

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha said that it was essential to bring about a change in our priorities in view of prospects of time for the survival of national economy and invest on research and development.

Predilection of scientific research should be preferred in universities as well as in other institutes and to generate such minds which may ensure production according to local needs, she added.

Addressing an annual convocation of a private college here, she said that for this purpose, the private sector would have to do more work in equivalent to the government sector so that more persons may attain plausibility for eradication of unemployment from the country.

The minister said that Punjab was economically a secure, industrial and friendly province where every citizen had better resources to spend life with his/her own will.

While congratulating all degree holder students, she said that our young generation may materialize a true picture of real dreams of the Quaid and Iqbal which will enlighten Pakistan in the whole world.

She said, “Do not take any hurdle as your dispersal. Move confidently to gain your aim”.

Before this, Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha and Mian Amir Mahmood distributed gold medals and certificates among position holders of convocation 2013 and 2014 and expressed good wishes for their glaring future.—APP