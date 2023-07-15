The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) has finalized schedule of announcement of results for the annual matriculation examinations.

The result for class 10 will be announced on July 31 and that of class 9 on August 22.

Annual examinations of class 10 were started on April 1 and concluded on April 17 across the province.

Similarly, examinations of class 9 started on April 18 in Punjab and ended on May 19.

It is to be noted that the academic process in the province will resume on August 21 after a summer break. Summer vacations started in the second week of June and will end on August 20.