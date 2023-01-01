Punjab extends winter vacations for Medical & Nursing Colleges

Punjab government on Sunday extended winter vacations for the students of medical and nursing colleges. According to the notification issued by the Specialised Health Department of Punjab, the winter vacations in the medical and nursing colleges of the province have been extended till January 8.

Earlier the vacations were supposed to end on January 2. The notification further said that the clinical students working on rotations will continue discharging their duties in the hospitals. Earlier on December 27, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to extend winter vacations for one more week amid the increasing threat of smog. The orders were passed by the LHC while hearing the petitions moved for seeking the remedy to address the smog issue.

The LHC observed it is the government’s responsibility to address the issue of smog and directed to extend the winter vacations for one more week. The further hearing on the pleas has been adjourned until next Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had earlier notified three off days a week for schools in the provincial capital owing to extreme smog.