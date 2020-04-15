Punjab extends lockdown till 25th

The Punjab government has extended lockdown in the province till 25th April and decided to immediately open low-risk sectors by ensuring implementation of SOPs to prevent coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan. Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that the lockdown in the province would continue till 25th April and keeping in view financial problems of daily wagers decision has been taken to open several low-risk sectors including chemical industries, IT companies, individual shops (Standalone) of plumbers, electricians, carpenters, tailors, veterinary services, and offices of real estate and property dealers.

He said that books and stationery shops, glass manufacturing industry, paper and packaging industry, and botanical nurseries have been exempted from restrictions. Similarly, mines and mineral, concerns related to road sector and grey structure/ buildings (construction sites, brick kilns, stone quarries, bitumen plants etc) have been allowed.