Punjab education minister shares opinion on schools closure after key meeting postponed

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Thursday shared his opinion on the closure of schools amid a rising number of coronavirus cases after a key meeting on education ministers from across Pakistan scheduled for today was postponed for undisclosed reasons.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that schools should be the absolute last in line to close.

“For all the inquirers whether Schools are closing or NOT? In my opinion, every other activity specially Social activity has to be stopped before schools. Schools should be the absolute last in line to close,” Raas said.

“The learning losses of our children in the past 2 years – Unimaginable.”

Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood was to chair the meeting of the education ministers to decide whether the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country warrants closure of schools or not.

The federal education ministry issued a notification, announcing the postponement of the meeting shortly before the scheduled start of 11am of the education ministers’ meet-up.

The education ministry, in the notification, said the 34th meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will be held next week. No reason was mentioned for the postponement.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan recorded more than 3,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since September 15, 2021, the National Command and Operations Centre’s (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The country registered 3,019 more cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infections’ tally to 1.31 million. The positivity ratio has reached 6.12% — the highest in more than four months.