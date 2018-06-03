Punjab development become role model

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and PML-N KP chapter president Engineer Amir Muqam called on PML-N president and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif separately.

They praised vision of Shehbaz and said praiseworthy progress has been made in Lahore and whole of Punjab under Shahbaz Sharif and ‘Punjab speed’ will soon transfer to ‘Pakistan speed’.

Effective measures have been taken to control law and order and speedy completion of mega projects shows extra talent of Shahbaz Sharif, who works day and night for the public welfare and service. The development of Punjab has become a role model. The credit for development in Punjab goes to CM Shahbaz Sharif and his team.