Punjab, Denmark to work jointly for cure of diabetes

Staff Reporter

Punjab and Denmark agreed upon joint initiatives for the awareness and cure of diabetes in Punjab.

Commercial Councillor of Royal Danish Embassy in Pakistan Ali Mushtaq Butt and Commercial Advisor Aslam Pervez called on Minister Health Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid here on Wednesday and offered cooperation of their respective government.

The minister welcomed the offer and said that diabetes was a silent killer and dangerous disorder which was haunting 16.98 percent of adult population of Pakistan. “According to a recent survey as many as 35.3 million of adult population is suffering from diabetes which is very alarming,” concerned the minister.

The minister noted that by changing lifestyle, the affects of diabetes could be reduced. She said that Denmark had been successfully running diabetes awareness programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now wanted to cooperate with the Punjab government as well. “We assure all cooperation to Denmark for launching awareness programme in Punjab” she said.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid was of the view that school students should be engaged in healthy activities so that they could be prevented from diabetes in future. Fighting with diabetes was not so difficult, with the help of will-power and proper medical consultancy one can get rid of intensity of diabetes, she observed.

Unfortunately luxury lifestyle is the major reason of falling in to diabetes after inheriting it, the minister regretted.

Commercial Councilor of Royal Danish Embassy Ali Mushtaq Butt on the occasion offered his government’s support for diabetes awareness and said that a special informative brochure would be provided to public hospitals. “Leadership Forums would also be conducted at various levels with the help of experts”, he added.

