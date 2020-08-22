Punjab decides to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ Coronavirus kills 12 in Pakistan; Global death toll over 800,000

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Punjab government on Saturday decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdowns’ in several areas of the province for a period of two months to prevent the resurgence of deadly coronavirus.

Sources familiar to the development said that under ‘micro smart lockdown’ small localities such as one building with multiple units or small neighbourhoods would be sealed.

It must be noted that micro smart lockdown is being implemented in streets and small localities as per instructions of the federal government.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases and associated deaths are on the decline as 537 new infections and ten fatalities were reported across the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, thus far, 6,231 people have died from complications related to the contagion with addition of fatalities reported over the previous 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases reported across the country has jumped to 292,174.

Thus far, Sindh has reported a total of 127,381 cases, Punjab 95,958, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35,545, Balochistan 12,424, Islamabad 15453, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,223 and Gilgit Baltistan 2,604.

Punjab reported 99 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,057.

According to official figures released by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department today, no death related to the contagion was reported during last 24 hours. The number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the province stands at 2,188.

More than 23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 800,000 have died, according to global trackers on Friday. Global recoveries stand at over 15.6 million.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The United States has suffered the most deaths, followed by Brazil, Mexico and India.

Here is a weekly roundup of developments in the coronavirus cases and deaths. India, the United States and Brazil are the three countries which have registered the biggest number of new infections over the past seven days, with an average of 62,900, 46,700 and 39,600 per day respectively, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Friday.