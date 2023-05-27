Punjab constitutes JIT to probe Jinnah House vandalism

LAHORE – Punjab Home Department has constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Jinnah House vandalism and torching case, a notification has been issued in this regard on Saturday. In the case of vandalism and arson in Jinnah House, SP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi has been appointed as JIT commander in the notification issued by Punjab Home Department. According to the notification, four other police officers have also been appointed as members of the JIT.

It should be noted that after the arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9,

in Lahore, some agitators attacked the Corps Commander’s House (Jinah House). They vandalized it and set fire to military installations, following which the government launched a crackdown against those involved in attacks on military installations. This week, in the case of arson and vandalism in Jinnah House, the commanding officer also sought the custody of 16 miscreants for action under the Military Act. It is also pertinent to mention here that proceedings in military courts were initiated against the miscreants who attacked the Corps Commander’s House on May 9.

The court has already ordered to hand over 16 accused including former member of provincial assembly Mian Akram Usman to the commanding officer. It has been said that the accused can be tried under the Army Act 1952.

According to the court verdict, the prosecution did not object to the request of the commander, the court ordered that the superintendent camp jail hand over the 16 accused to the commanding officer for further action. According to sources, among the 16 accused are Ammar Zohaib, Ali Iftikhar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Rahim, Ziaur Rehman, Waqas Ali, Rais Ahmed, Faisal Arshad, Muhammad Bilal, Faheem Haider, Arzam Junaid, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, Muhammad Hasher Khan and Hasan Shakir.