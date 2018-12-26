Punjab CM vows to speedily implement reforms agenda

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 100-day agenda has been successfully completed with the cooperation of the people and by making sincere and strenuous efforts. The welfare of the people, as well as the national development, is very dear and a comprehensive roadmap of prosperity of the province has been devised by working day and night. I will personally monitor this roadmap which is aimed at composite development and prosperity, he added. The reforms agenda will be speedily implemented after the successful completion of 100 days plan and the PTI government will soon achieve the targets of a new Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PTI’s office-bears and workers. We will have to utilize all our energies to make Pakistan a prosperous and fully developed country. Solid steps are being taken for public welfare and to provide them necessary facilities of life. We are working with full commitment and passion for national development and to solve the problems of the common man, he added.

He said that education, healthcare, tourism and other sectors will be improved by introducing necessary reforms in them. Our every moment is being spent for protecting the interests of the people and to provide them a better future. Justice will prevail in our tenure and people will get their rights at their doorsteps. In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, work is being done on reforms agenda with speed, he added.

Chief Minister said that instead of prioritizing personal interests, PTI government has adopted the politics of national interests to benefit the country and added that rule of law, transparency, promotion of merit-based policies and elimination of corruption are our important targets. Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the nation to its destination by using best of abilities and talents, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan is being transformed as a developed and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Decisions are being made with consultations and we are moving towards the right direction. We are, in fact, working day and night to change the destiny of the people. The mammoth work has been done, in a short span of time, for public welfare which others were unable to accomplish even in years. We are striving hard to fulfill the promises made with the people, the Chief Minister concluded.

