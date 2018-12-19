Punjab CM vows to promote investment

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A delegation of businessmen led by former caretaker minister Anjum Nisar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here today.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that a facilitating environment has been arranged for boasting the investment in the province as industrial growth also catalyzes new employment opportunities. I shall soon start visiting the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and other chambers along with my team and contacts with the businessmen community would be continued.

He said that Punjab government will provide every possible cooperation to solve the genuine demands of the businessmen community. The problems relating to the Punjab government will be solved on priority basis and every possible step will be taken to promote investment.

Usman Buzdar said that consultation process with the businessmen will be continued.

He informed that drip irrigation program will be further expanded to promote the agriculture sector and added that problem of availability of fire brigade for Sahiwal Industrial Estate will be solved soon.

Chief Minister directed that a committee should be constituted to solve the problems of the business community with Minister for Trade & Industry in the chair and this committee would present feasible recommendations to the government.

He said that problems relating to the civic agencies will also be solved.

