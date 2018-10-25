Punjab CM vows to promote cultural activities in province

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to promote cultural activities throughout the province. The famous horse & cattle show will also be restarted and the centuries-old culture of traditional festivals will be re-established. Famous personalities belonging to art and culture will be made brand- ambassadors in clean & green Pakistan campaign as well.

In this regard, the chief minister has started consulting provincial cultural committee members to promote cultural activities in the province. The cultural committee members led by renowned socialite Yousaf Salahuddin called on the chief minister here today and presented different proposals for the protection of heritage and culture of Punjab. The chief minister assured them to get solve their genuine problems adding that Punjab government will provide every possible assistance for the promotion of art and culture and the artists will be given their due rights.

It is sanguine that Punjab’s rich culture enjoys conspicuous identity and immaculate repute in the world and our artists will become the symbol of the country through their talents, he said. The support and promotion of artists will help to promote soft national image. The chief minister said that different opportunities will be provided to the artists belonging to southern Punjab and other far-flung areas. The role of information & culture department is pivotal for promotion of cultural activities and arts councils will be made fully active to achieve the goal, the chief minister concluded.

Provincial minister for information & culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, spokesman to chief minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill, PTI’s women assembly members and famous personalities like Amjad Islam Amjad, Syed Noor, Shan, Munazza Hashmi, Wasih Chaudhry, Jan Rambo, Shahida Mini, Humaira Arshad, Anjuman Begum were also present on the occasion.

Share on: WhatsApp