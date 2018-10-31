Punjab CM vows to make Punjab free from crimes

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Passing-out parade of officers of persons on high-risk force special protection unit was held at Elite Police Training School Bedian here today. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest. He inspected the passing-out parade and a smartly turned out contingent of passed-out officers presented salute to him. He also witnessed their display of professional expertise. Inspectors, constables and former officers are included in 456 officials of persons on high risk force special protection unit.

Addressing the passing-out parade, the Chief Minister said that he is satisfied after examining the performance of passed-out officers as the security of important personalities is in the hands of active persons. The passion of officials of this unit is praiseworthy as they are setting up wonderful traditions of sacrifice for the protection of others by leaving aside their peace of life. I am convinced that the jawans who have completed rigorous commando training of three months duration at Police Training Center Sihala and Elite Police Training School Bedian are fully prepared to deal with terrorists and other anti-social elements. He said that a true police officer performs duties in an impartial manner and without any fear except that of Allah Almighty. I advise that you should not retreat from your mission in any circumstances. If you followed this commitment, then you will earn respect in the society, he added. Police uniform is a symbol of honor and requires that you should fulfill your duties in the best of manner that it becomes an example for others and there is nothing more important than the protection of life and property of the people. This is the primary duty of the police and it should work with diligence in this regard, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that he has been regularly monitoring all the steps made for the protection of the people by the police. He advised the passed-out officers to work with honesty, commitment and zeal. If you will help the victims and provide relief to the hapless, then you will get maximum respect, he said. He said that police training on modern lines and provision of latest weapons is a priority agenda of the government. We are committed to make Punjab free from crimes and required resources will be provided for this purpose. We fully understand the importance of Punjab police and no stone will be left unturned to utilize the available resources.

IG police Amjad Javed Saleemi said that history of Punjab police is filled with sacrifices. The staff of police stations will not be disturbed after the establishment of force for high risk persons and daily policing will be done according to the routine. Earlier, work in police stations was hampered due to provision of security to some VIPs but after the establishment of this force, the routine police work will continue according to routine. The Chief Minister has encouraged the Punjab police and we will continue to work as a vanguard for the maintenance of peace. Commandant Elite Police Training School also addressed the ceremony. The Chief Minister also gave away prizes to officers showing best performance in their training.

