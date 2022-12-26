Punjab CM to take trust vote before Jan 11, claims Imran

PTI chief confident about Elahi dissolving assembly after wining confidence of House

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi will take the vote of confidence before January 11, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Sunday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier this week reinstated Elahi as the CM on the condition that he would not disband the legislative but did not restrict him from taking a vote of confidence.

The court will resume hearing the case on January 11. But Imran, in conversation with journalists on Sunday, said that he is confident about CM Elahi dissolving the assembly once he wins the trust of the house, again.

Following the confidence vote, the PTI plans on dissolving not just the legislative in Punjab, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well, the deposed prime minister said.

“When both the assemblies have been dissolved, then the [government] will be forced to hold general elections,” the ex-PM said, adding that if polls are delayed even after PTI’s move, “it won’t affect” the party. Defending the delay in the assemblies’ dissolution, the PTI chief said the party had to convince its allies before it takes the major step.

The PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are currently holding consultations on the date of dissolution and seat adjustment before they head into polls. However, for the date of dissolution, the PML-Q has time and again said it was awaiting Imran’s instructions. But both the PTI and PML-Q have stressed that assemblies will be dissolved — sooner or later. Reiterating his prediction about the general polls, the PTI chief said that he foresees elections taking place in April 2023 — just a day after he claimed that they might be held in March or April.